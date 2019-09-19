Not again, Christo: Wiese’s brazen plan for Brait
Audacious bid to unlock value at Brait, including installation of boardroom baddie Brian Myerson, is making waves
19 September 2019 - 05:00
The barbarians are at Brait’s gate.
And they’ve proposed a radical shakeup, including the immediate removal of its management team, a rights offer underwritten by retail tycoon Christo Wiese, and the return of one of SA’s most divisive private equity players, financier Brian Myerson.
