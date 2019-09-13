The five people you need to know who attended WEF Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was already in the spotlight as the president of the host country for World Economic Forum Africa (WEF), but this role took on greater proportions given the xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg that caused some keynotes and delegates from affected African countries to cancel WEF participation in solidarity with the attack victims.

In addition, Ramaphosa was targeted by protesters against gender violence who demanded to meet him to address their concerns which were heightened by a recent high profile rape and murder of a young woman.

Ramaphosa’s formal remarks at WEF were optimistic in light of the political climate surrounding the conference, “The future is great, it looks bright for the African continent, and if there was ever a time when Africa can definitely be said to be on the rise, this is the time. This is Africa's century, and we want to use it to good effect.”

In response to thousands of protesters marching against violence against women (#EnoughIsEnough) Ramaphosa addressed an angry crowd outside during which he agreed to consider their request to call for a state of emergency over the level of violent crimes committed against women in SA, along with comprehensive reform of the criminal justice system, which has failed to prosecute perpetrators of rape and murder.