Sun International: still an ace short of a royal flush

Judging by share price movements before and after the release of gaming and leisure group Sun International’s* interim results, it seems the market might be refiguring the odds on the group’s R4bn bet on Time Square Casino in Pretoria.

Near the end of August, Sun’s shares had drifted below R37, but they stretched as high as R45 following the release of the six-month numbers to end-June.

Sun certainly is not out of the woods in terms of its debt load, which required a pressure-easing R1.6bn rights issue recently. Almost R500m of profits was chewed up by interest in the interim period.

Total debt has been whittled down to R13.9bn from R14.7bn, with Sun’s net cash flow in the period topping R2.3bn. The bulk of that debt — R8.8bn to be exact — is attached to Sun’s SA operations, of which the Time Square development, which opened in April 2017, alone carries R5.1bn.

Initially, there was considerable fretting that Sun had overcapitalised by establishing the sprawling Time Square in the competitive Gauteng gaming market, where the group already has a casino in the form of Carnival City in Brakpan.

The premise was that cash flows from Time Square were unlikely to service the additional borrowings incurred on the development. The development, unfortunately, also coincided with an intensified squeeze on consumer spending.

The fact that Sun has needed to hold back on dividends does suggest that previous management was probably overoptimistic about Time Square.

Anthony Leeming, the former CFO appointed CEO in 2016, has dealt stoically and methodically with Sun’s predicament.