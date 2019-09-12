BAT not out of puff just yet

"On paper, the share looks attractive. But unfortunately, there are many unknowns about the future of the tobacco industry. That makes buying the share difficult to justify. A few years ago, it was one of those shares I used to buy without blinking. Not any more," she says.

BAT’s bet on alternatives to cigarettes is one of the reasons it merged with US group Reynolds in 2017 in a $49.4bn deal.

Having more technological firepower, wrote the FT recently, is also why US cigarette maker Philip Morris has proposed reuniting with rival Altria, which spun it off in 2008.

All three cigarette makers have seen their shares tumble in the past year, BAT in particular, which has almost halved in value since peaking at R963 in 2016.

The Twisp acquisition is BAT’s first in Africa and opens the way for 70-million adult African smokers to switch to potentially reduced-risk products.

It says that while old-fashioned cigarettes will remain at the core of its business, the switch to reduced-risk products is what will drive its long-term sustainability.

"Our potentially reduced-risk product business has seen outstanding growth," says BAT in its 2018 annual report.

It says 6-million consumers use its new-generation products. But it adds that "this is just the beginning, and with a growing consumer base of over 1-billion smokers and nicotine users in the world, the opportunities presented by these new categories are huge".

SA’s Competition Tribunal has conditionally approved BAT’s acquisition of Twisp, but has prohibited the two companies from entering into arrangements with landlords incentivising them not to rent space for the sale of reduced-risk products to competitors.