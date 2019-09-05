Santam: dividend despite disasters

Santam shareholders may soon be in line for another special dividend, despite a series of catastrophic events over the past six months including the Betty’s Bay fires, the KwaZulu-Natal floods and widespread hail in agricultural areas.

Yet the short-term insurer — the last such standalone company on the JSE — was still able to show a 5.3% underwriting profit for the first half ended June.

Underwriting profit is the percentage of premium left over after claims and expenses. In contrast, its archrival, Old Mutual Insure, had a margin of just 0.2%.

Anthony Sedgwick, portfolio manager at Abax Investments, says in spite of the catastrophes, Santam’s earnings were almost unchanged at R1.1bn, and because it has such a strong balance sheet it was able to increase its dividend by 8% to 392c a share.

Sedgwick believes that Santam will soon be in a position to pay another special dividend, though finance director Hennie Nel says the capital coverage ratio of 160% is within its ideal range of 150%-170%.