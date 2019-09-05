Murray & Roberts: fat orders, fat profit? Not always

You’d be hard-pressed to explain the post-results bounce in the Murray & Roberts (M&R) share price, to a six-week high of R13.

Not only did revenue from continuing operations drop 7% for the year ended June, the company generated 10% less in the form of diluted headline earnings.

Yet its share price almost immediately started clawing its way back to the levels prevailing before the Competition Commission dropped its prohibition bombshell in mid-July.

In a move few investors had anticipated, the commission recommended that the Competition Tribunal prohibit the proposed takeover of M&R by privately owned German engineering firm Aton. In a generally sluggish operating environment, the prospect of Aton’s R17 a share offer was considered the most enticing aspect of M&R’s share price valuation.

The commission’s news resulted in the share falling 20% in a matter of hours. At risk — the tribunal’s final decision has yet to be made — was not only the R17 offer but the prospect of Aton being required to offload a large chunk of the 44% M&R stake it has built up over four years.

A clinical perspective might find little to justify a share bounce, but CEO Henry Laas and the board have given shareholders something to look forward to in the now likely event that Aton fades from the picture: an order book up 55% to R46.8bn, so-called "near orders" of R14.4bn and an unstressed balance sheet.