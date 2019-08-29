Money & Investing Why Long4Life is not rushing out to do deals Brian Joffe knows just how tough life as a small-cap investor is right now. But that doesn’t mean all deals are off BL PREMIUM

On paper, the dour economic climate provides a perfect backdrop for attractively priced deals. Especially if you’re cash-flush Long4Life (L4L), the investment company headed by deal-making doyen Brian Joffe.

But ongoing political and economic jitters might well cause the group to reel in more of its own shares rather than chase acquisitions in the short to medium term.