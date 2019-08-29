Naspers dolls up Prosus for European debut
A post-listing deal frenzy may be on the cards for Prosus as the Naspers spin-off readies for its European debut
29 August 2019 - 05:00
Will Naspers’s listing be the value unlock investors have longed for?
It depends on who you speak to.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.