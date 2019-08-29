Home loans: who’ll be king of the castle?

Will Absa reclaim the home loan crown?

Almost three years since announcing its plan to claw back its dominance in this coveted sector of the market, the bank still lags rival Standard by a considerable margin.

Absa’s share is now 23%, while Standard is comfortably top of the pile at 34%.

That’s a far cry from 2009, when Absa was responsible for one in three home loans written in SA.

Head of home loans Geoff Lee says that soon after Absa introduced its new operating model in 2016, originators and estate agents realised it was open for business again.

Unfortunately, by then it had surrendered its mantle to Standard Bank.

Still, in the first six months of 2019 Absa has ramped up mortgage registrations by 16%, and the number of mortgages sourced through mortgage originators by almost 25%.

Home loans are a powerful hook for banks as they lock clients into a relationship of up to 20 years.

But up to the 2008 financial crisis, mortgages were often treated as loss leaders: it was common to grant 100% mortgages, with no collateral, and loans priced at prime minus 2%.

Raj Makanjee, head of FNB Retail, says it is only since home loans were repriced after the crisis that these loans have started generating healthy returns on equity.

Standard Bank’s head of home loans, Andrew van der Hoven, says 80%-85% loans are now more typical, and most clients get charged just above prime. "Very few clients would now get prime minus 2% — perhaps just long-standing wealth customers who are getting a bond from us for the second time."

Lee says a home loan is very appealing because of the long-term relationship it leads to and the greater opportunities it gives banks to cross-sell products and services to a new customer.