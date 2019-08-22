Sasol: investors dump portfolio stalwart

To say Sasol bit off more than it can chew in Louisiana would be a gross understatement.

But to its critics, the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) fiasco is the latest proof of Sasol’s woeful track record in mega-projects — and yet another indicator that local portfolio managers should reconsider their attachment to the company.

In its latest market upset, Sasol delayed the release of its final results to next month, as an independent review of the project had found "possible control weaknesses".

That’s certainly a quaintly restrained view of its multibillion-dollar millstone, whose cost has ballooned 45% from initial estimates of $8.9bn in 2014 to $12.9bn, while the ethane cracker — the heart of the venture — has yet to reach beneficial operation.

Its decision to delay the results hammered its shares to below R270, their weakest level since February 2010.

Embarrassingly for Sasol, another ethane cracker built right next to its LCCP was completed in half the time and at a quarter of the cost.

In May, South Korea’s Lotte Chemical opened its $3bn plant, three years after breaking ground. The facility will produce 1Mt ethylene and 700,000t ethylene glycol. Sasol’s facility, once operational, is expected to produce 900,000t ethylene and 400,000t ethylene glycol.