Business Unity SA (Busa) has dropped the pleasantries and bluntly told the government to get its act together. This is an extract from an interview with Busa president Sipho Pityana. We asked, are we already over the cliff?

I don’t think we’re there yet but we’re moving at a disturbing pace … One of the things that worries me is this idea of assuring public servants and employees in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that there will not be retrenchments. The reality of the matter is that the public service is bloated, SOEs are in trouble and when they get rationalised, either by our government or by the International Monetary Fund, one of the things that is going to happen is a loss of jobs. However, we can still do certain things to move away from that direction.

Is part of the problem the ANC’s obligations to its tripartite alliance partners?

One of the difficulties of course is that the trade union movement is divided and there’s positioning among the unionists. Trade unions generally understand when negative developments are going to impact jobs and their ability to demand higher wages; you might be surprised to hear me say this, but they prefer to have a solid counterpart on the other side who will tell it like it is.

Then they can negotiate the best deal on behalf of their members in the circumstances. Any trade unionist’s responsibility is to protect jobs, and there’s no trade unionist who is going to run to you and say: "You need to cut jobs." That is the responsibility of the government as an employer to take those decisions. I don’t think that this is an issue about trade unions, this is an issue about a government that sets out to run this country effectively, taking decisions that it has to take and engaging with social partners responsibly. But you can’t run a government by collective bargaining.

I don’t think that the government should exploit divisions in the unions and embark on a Thatcherite approach by decimating unions, because you need a partner on the other side.

National Health Insurance (NHI) is becoming a big, polarising issue. How does Busa view the policy?

There’s a big debate in Busa about NHI. In part, there’s concern that there’s a bit of a backlash against private sector providers. And our own employees feel that this is an insurance that doesn’t quite cover them.