MTN: mo’ music, mo’ messaging, mo’ money

As African mobile operators continue making efforts to diversify their revenue streams, MTN is betting on music streaming, instant messaging (IM) and mobile money (again) as a way to shift customers from voice to data, and keep them spending on its platforms.

Africa’s largest mobile operator has been on a strong push in recent years to diversify its business, pursuing new revenue streams in mobile data, enterprise ICT services, wholesale network services, fintech and digital services.

Key to this is knowing what MTN CEO Rob Shuter calls "the digital life" of a customer.

What are people spending their time on?

Not on calling their friends, for a start.

In its financial results to end-June, MTN reported a 19.8% rise in data revenue to R16.1bn, with group service revenue amounting to R67.9bn. Traditional voice revenue, on the other hand, grew only 4.5% in the interim period.

But the digital revolution in Africa is different to that in Asia, or the US, for example.