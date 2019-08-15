Cartrack: keeping it close

That means it has managed, through SA’s economic lean years, to grow customers by an average 21% per year.

In the same period, compound subscription revenue has grown by 24% and the trend replicates in earnings growth.

Yet, despite the consistently strong financial performance and metrics, not a single analyst covers the company, which has been listed on the JSE since December 2014.

The problem is the CEO’s iron grip on its stock.

In a somewhat peculiar shuffle, Calisto’s investment holding firm, Karoo, recently increased its stake in Cartrack to 68.17%, by shelling out just over R2.7bn for 204.5-million shares owned by another Calisto vehicle, One August.

Along with his personal stake of 0.28%, that takes his total holding to 68.5%.

The One August sale triggered a mandatory offer to minorities, pitched at R13.44 — the highest price at which Karoo had bought Cartrack shares in the six months before the offer.

Not surprisingly, none of the firm’s six key minority shareholders — which include Gobi Capital LLC, Global Asset Holdings, Georgem Holdings and Coronation Asset Management — accepted the "offer", given its present price of R18.75.

So is Calisto amenable to loosening his hold on the company?

"I am definitely open to that … I think the right time will come when the new shareholder will get a good value and I will get fair value. At that point in time, I will definitely sell down my shares," he tells the FM. But he intends to remain a controlling shareholder.

"I will look at it at the right price and time. I do not need to own so many shares. But I also do not want to sell myself short."