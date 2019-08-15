Alexander Forbes: lean money machine?

A leaner, capital-light business is steps away for Alexander Forbes, now that it has sold its short-term insurance business to Momentum.

The group, which has seesawed between strategies after acrimonious management changes and mass managerial departures, recently offloaded the insurance unit as part of a plan to retreat from retail operations.

"We are all about winning credibility back in the market now," says CEO Dawie de Villiers, who hopes that clinching the short-term insurance sale will prove to investors that the new management team can deliver on its promises.

That strategy is in sharp contrast to axed CEO Andrew Darfoor’s Ambition 2022, which sought to expand the Alexander Forbes retail business. Instead, SA’s largest pension funds administrator now wants to focus on its core business of pension fund administration, asset management and consulting.

De Villiers has been at Alexander Forbes for less than a year and CFO Bruce Bydawell has been in his role for four months. The two are still trying to steady the ship after an exodus of executives following Darfoor’s sacking in September 2018.

Life insurance and the group risk businesses are next, according to De Villiers, whose aim is to return capital to shareholders and hopefully narrow the company’s share price discount.

Lastly, he plans to sell all subscale operations outside SA.

Selling short-term insurance, says De Villiers "is by far the biggest step in the right direction".

It will, however, have a profound impact on Alexander Forbes’s size: the short-term insurance business accounted for 20% of annual revenues and roughly 20% of profit.