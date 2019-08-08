SA Corporate rejects suitors

A bidding war for SA Corporate Real Estate may be over before it even got going, after the stunning reinstatement of its former MD.

It’s the latest twist in a long-running saga that has pitted executives against board members and shareholders against the embattled company, which owns a not-inconsiderable R18bn worth of property assets.

SA Corporate’s board informed the market on Monday that offers from competitors Dipula and Emira weren’t "in the best interests of the company", while announcing the return of former MD Rory Mackey, who quit in May.

Dipula has since withdrawn its offer, but Emira is yet to make an announcement and its bid could still go hostile.

SA Corporate’s share price has come under heavy pressure in recent years, which has prompted suitors to make plays for the stock.

Its share price hit a high of R5.89 in February 2017, then halved to R2.67 by June this year.

Along with its peers, the group has struggled with mounting vacancies and a weak SA economy, culminating in a 6% cut in its distribution for the year ended December 2018.

Emira was first off the mark in June with an offer of 0.25 of its shares for every SA Corporate share, to create a group with a combined market cap of about R15bn.