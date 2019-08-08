Brait: Christo Wiese’s star power fades
Calls for radical action at Brait, including asset sales, new management and a break-up, are mounting
08 August 2019 - 05:00
The withdrawal of a new equity ownership plan for under-fire executives at last week’s Brait AGM could signal a more urgent tack in restoring value for flagging shareholders.
After a relentless and brutal decline from its 2016 high of R170 to this month’s R11.20 low, Brait’s share price showed optimistic flickers this week.
