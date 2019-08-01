Crazy rich: behind the surge in luxury stocks
By any measure, investors are paying too much for Richemont. But a boom in the luxury goods market is the key
01 August 2019 - 05:00
Richemont — one of the most popular rand hedge stocks on the JSE — might, at first glance, appear to be a luxury local investors can no longer afford.
The share is up a glossy 20% over three months, and has registered a more than 30% gain over six months. On a trailing earnings multiple of 35 times and a forward multiple of 31 times, Richemont — which owns brands including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Baume & Mercier, Panerai, Montblanc and Vacheron Constantin — looks incredibly rich against a JSE where single-digit multiples are now commonplace (especially among SA Inc stocks).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.