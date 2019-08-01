Money & Investing Anglo up, Agarwal out After a brutal few years, Anglo American is in the pound seats. So why has Vedanta cashed out? BL PREMIUM

Anil Agarwal’s decision to cash in on what now looks like a short-lived punt in Anglo American has more than a few analysts scratching their heads.

After all, it was the Vedanta Resources founder and chair who saw an opportunity, buying a 20% holding in SA’s largest mining house when conditions for the miner were far from ideal.