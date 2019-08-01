Mergers and asset sales
AB InBev: no small beer
AB InBev is selling bits of itself to pay off debt incurred in its creation. The market, mostly, approves
01 August 2019 - 05:00
Even as the market digests the implications of AB InBev’s decision to sell its Australian business, talk is that assets in South Korea and Central America might be next.
The sale of Australia-based Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) combined with the last-minute decision to pull the Hong Kong IPO seems to have unsettled some investors, though the combined impact has left AB InBev where it wanted to be — with a huge chunk of cash with which to chip away at its colossal $104.2bn debt.
