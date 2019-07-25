Money & Investing retail Why Woolies JPMorgan’s top pick JPMorgan gives retailer the green light and says there could even be value in its Australian investment in David Jones BL PREMIUM

After a gruelling three years, there may just be light at the end of the tunnel for Woolworths. The retailer’s stock plunged 38% in that time, largely because of its 2014 deal to buy the 181-year-old Australian department store chain David Jones for R23.3bn.

Last week, CEO Ian Moir must have breathed a sigh of relief when he announced that its sales had grown 5.9% for the 53 weeks to the end of June — 5.1% if the movement in the Australian dollar is excluded.