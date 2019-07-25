Money & Investing mergers & acquisitions The myths behind Pepsi’s Pioneer takeover PepsiCo’s tilt at Pioneer may be both the bargain of the year and a generous offer for investors in the cyclical stock BL PREMIUM

As you might expect of a transaction involving some of the best-known local and international food brands, just about everybody has a view on PepsiCo’s acquisition of Pioneer.

They all agree it’s the bargain of the decade. What they don’t agree on is which side is getting the bargain.