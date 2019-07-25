Amplats riding high but wary

A tenfold increase in its cash pile in the space of a year is probably the most obvious sign that the lean times are firmly behind Anglo American Platinum.

But Amplats has travelled a painful journey to transform itself and CEO Chris Griffith is determined to avoid the mistakes of the past.

While platinum prices continue to languish at multiyear lows, the rocketing prices of palladium and rhodium, with the benefit of a weaker rand, helped the world’s largest platinum miner produce a bumper set of half-year results this week.

Besides a 120% jump in half-year headline earnings, Amplats kept cost increases to 6% — lower than mining inflation of 7.5%.

But it will be tested as wage negotiations kick off in earnest. The majority union, the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union, has upped its hallmark minimum wage demand of R12,500 to R17,000 this year.

While the good fortune of the company undeniably puts it in a weakened negotiating position, Griffith says the miner will be mindful of the long-term implications of any agreement. "As prices go up, they also come down and what we will be very careful about is that we don’t embed unsustainable cost inflation that when prices do come down … that we then have to start retrenching again."

Instead, Griffith notes that one-off payments or benefits are likely to be part of the settlement that the company envisages.

Cash-flush as it is, Amplats declared a R3bn dividend on Monday, translating to R11 a share. That’s based on a payout policy of 40% of headline earnings, which was recently revised upward from 30%.