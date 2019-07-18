Platinum a winner for unit trusts

The second best-performing active house this year has been Kagiso, through its Equity Alpha Fund. But Kagiso has an entirely different approach from SIM. Being a small fund, with less than R300m under management, it can exploit undervalued small-and mid-cap shares.

Naspers, at 14% of the fund, is the only top 40 share in the fund’s top 10, and it has gained 16% this year. Fund manager Gavin Wood says the holdings in smaller platinum shares Northam and Royal Bafokeng have served the fund well. It also benefited from reducing its stake in Old Mutual, and putting that money into Old Mutual’s former UK sister company, Quilter. Wood says the full potential has not been realised in other holdings such as Libstar, the owner of Lancewood cottage cheese, but it is quite pleased with the performance of other stocks it owns, like Clover, Datatec, AECI and Metair. "These shares aren’t closely correlated to the movement of the overall index."

However, the truth is that few unit trusts have outperformed a simpler and cheaper index fund. The Satrix Alsi Index Fund, for example, has given a welcome 10.5% this year.

But increasingly it is a question of which index to choose. While the Satrix Momentum Index Fund provided a return of 12.1% this year and the Momentum Trending Equity Fund also did well, the Satrix Quality Index Fund would have given barely a 2.3%. return. Rather like buying mohair and ending up with polyester.

The Momentum Trending Equity Fund did not do clients any favours with a 5% weighting in Sasol, one of this year’s duds. Momentum holds Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank in its top 10 but not its former parent FirstRand. Equally, Satrix does not hold Absa or Nedbank, but it holds FirstRand and Capitec instead. Both funds hold Clicks as their only retailer.

One of the worst performers of the year to date is the Bridge Equity Income Growth Fund. But Bridge would argue it is running a different race from typical equity funds, as its focus is on providing dividend income to retirees.

Bridge fund manager Ian Anderson argues that SA’s domestically focused companies are offering the best value for more than a decade. But the fund took pain without the cooling balm of Naspers or the resources sector, except for paper giant Mondi. As some shares get cheaper they come onto Bridge’s radar, which recently built up a position in Shoprite.

Perpetua SCI Equity Fund, run by Delphine Govender and three other managers, has also underperformed thanks to its largely domestic industrial holding. But there have been signs of life in Govender’s two largest holdings. British America Tobacco is looking more robust than it did last summer, while Woolworths is hitting six-month highs. Again, though, Sasol and Pioneer Foods have weighed down Perpetua.

The wooden spoon goes to Visio BCI SA Equity Fund run by veteran hedge fund manager Patrice Moyal, which is down almost 11%. It is 45% exposed to the domestic industrial sector, with its financial shareholding anchored by a lacklustre Old Mutual.

Having a sizeable foreign equity holding has not helped PSG Equity Fund, which is also having a dismal year. Even PSG’s holding in Brookfield Asset Management, the largest diversified alternative asset manager outside the US, and Japan Post Insurance, with its dream distribution footprint, could not make up for the deficit on local shares. PSG’s main resource stock, Glencore, did not help, as the share fell 16% over the past 12 months.

Of course, short-term performance cannot predict the future. But it does show how fund managers coped in the market, and whether they are true to their label. In a trending market unfavourable for SA Inc shares, it is no surprise that value managers such as Perpetua did badly.

Some money managers believe in staying the course and refuse to "capitulate" to fashion. Piet Viljoen of RECM Equity Fund, another of the underperformers this year, falls into that camp. It is hard to understand why he has shares such as construction company Stefanutti Stocks and investment company Hosken Consolidated Investments in his portfolio. Yet he also bought shares such as Anglo American and Implats when they were out of favour. And his large holding in Steinhoff preference shares may even begin to look shrewd one day.