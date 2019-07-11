Capital Appreciation banking on AI for the future

With four digitally enabled banks launching in less than a year, SA’s financial services sector has become a lucrative environment for fintech software developers like Capital Appreciation’s (Capprec) Synthesis business.

In Capprec’s results to end-March, Synthesis grew revenue by 48% and contributed a quarter of the group’s operating profits, from 17.6% in 2018.

Since Capprec bought Synthesis in 2017, it’s almost doubled sales, to R137.8m.

Synthesis is divided into three units: cloud services, building digital channels for financial services companies, and regulatory compliance technology.

"Those areas of service are critical to our existing customers and to the success of banks in general, given the environment today where there are newcomers disrupting the market," says MD Michael Shapiro.

The market has given Capprec a wide berth: Capprec shares have drifted since listing at 100c a share in October 2015 to their present level of 83c.

Still, Synthesis is one subsidiary to watch.