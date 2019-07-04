Success not cast in concrete for PPC

Roland van Wijnen, the highly regarded incoming CEO of cement group PPC, could be in for four years of hard grind.

PPC announced the appointment of Van Wijnen — a former top executive of international cement giant LafargeHolcim — only days before the belated release of financial results for the year to end-March. The results show a leaner and meaner PPC, but a business that is nonetheless wedged firmly between a rock and a hard place while the SA economy remains this brittle.

Van Wijnen has signed a four-year contract and will take the helm once he has received a work permit.

The Dutchman will be the cement producer’s fourth CEO in five years after a titanic row erupted between former CEO Ketso Gordhan and CFO Tryphosa Ramano in 2014. Ramano has seen off two other CEOs in the interim: Darryll Castle, who quit unexpectedly in 2017; and Johan Claassen, who announced his early retirement in November.

Van Wijnen was with Holcim (now LafargeHolcim) for 17 years — the most relevant period being his time as CEO of the Philippines business, a listed company, of similar scale to PPC.