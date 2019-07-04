Pay-TV vs streaming: MultiChoice fends off rivals

The climb in MultiChoice shares — up 43% since hitting a post-listing low of R93.33 — belies an increasingly uncertain future for the pay-TV operator in both its home market and elsewhere in Africa.

For a start, MultiChoice is going ahead with 2,194 job cuts. Ostensibly, the retrenchments follow a shift in consumers using its digital self-service channels, as opposed to its call and walk-in centres.

But the bigger issue is whether MultiChoice will be able to fend off the threat posed by streaming services such as Netflix.

CEO Calvo Mawela seems to think it can.

"We must act decisively to align with the change in customer behaviour and competition from OTT (over-the-top) services because if we don’t reposition now, we run the risk of being completely misaligned and we put everyone’s jobs at risk," he says.