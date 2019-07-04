Out of the Reserve Bank and into Absa?

An insider says Absa’s board feels under pressure as it has been criticised for its far-from-smooth succession planning. Most of the experienced commercial bankers who might be expected to apply for the job are shying away due to concerns over Absa’s strategy and its executive team, which the board wants to remain unchanged. "So that perhaps leaves a regulator, albeit a very smart and capable one, as the last viable option."

The market has taken a dim view of Absa for years now: consider that the bank has gained just 6% since July 2014, against a 46% rise in the banks index and Capitec’s colossal 461% rally, which gives it a market capitalisation of R150bn against Absa’s R149bn.

Absa has had a difficult decade, with some decisions being out of its control so long as it was a subsidiary of London-based Barclays. But Royce Long, a portfolio manager at Obsidian Capital, says while Absa is undoubtedly the weakest of the big four, "there is still a brand to work with".

Absa also lacks internal executives-in-waiting of the calibre of previous insider CEOs such as Danie Cronjé, Nallie Bosman and Steve Booysen, all of whom had better track records than outsider Ramos. The top inside choices would have been head of retail and business banking Arrie Rautenbach, who falls short on transformation grounds as well as having an abrasive personality, and Peter Matlare, who runs the rest of Africa division but has only three years’ experience of banking. Before that he did little to arrest the decline of the SABC in his time as CEO and was responsible, when he headed Tiger Brands, for its disastrous purchase of Dangote Flour Mills in Nigeria.

The star of an early favourite for group CEO, head of wealth investment management & insurance Nomkhita Nqweni, also appears to be waning.