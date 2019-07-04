Omnia lands deep in it

Can Omnia — once a popular cyclical stock for the JSE’s more stoic investors — drag itself out of the deep crater caused by its recent debt explosion?

The embattled explosives, chemicals and fertiliser conglomerate hardly helped its cause with its less than convincing engagement with jittery investors last week.

The eagerly awaited results presentation for the year to end-March probably left investors with more questions than answers, which is not helpful in a firm that is pressing shareholders for R2bn in a rights issue. In addition, management was not exactly contrite about the setbacks that have befallen Omnia.

Aside from dealing with the usual cyclical challenges, especially in the agricultural division, Omnia geared up heavily to diversify its operating base by acquiring "game-changing" assets in Oro Agri and Umongo.