Is it time for Brait to clean house?

Is Brait on the verge of whittling down its investment portfolio?

Already trading at a gaping discount to its NAV, Brait has a debt bill of more than R11bn coming due.

The investment company’s decision to peg lower ratings on its main holdings didn’t much affect that discount as per last week’s annual results. But the FM reckons the new valuations could prove significant as Brait works at whittling away its loans.

With this debt difficult to service from central cash flows, and with chunks of it maturing next year, it would seem clear that Brait will need to sell something fairly soon.

A rights issue is, of course, off the table with the share price at such desultory levels — which raises the question around Brait selling off a large investment.

Officially, though, it looks like knuckle-down time for the foreseeable future. This means, save for the details of the new executive incentive scheme which are expected shortly, there might not be much in the short term to spark keener sentiment for Brait.

Spokesperson Katharine Spence says the incremental increase in cash flows is the priority now. "There are no plans to sell assets at the moment."

Still, in commentary accompanying the results for the year to end-March, Brait CEO John Gnodde stresses that the group is focused on materially reducing debt on its balance sheet in anticipation of the possible redemption and repayment of Brait’s convertible bonds, due in September 2020. He says Brait is progressing a number of opportunities to generate cash proceeds from its investment portfolio.

Specifically, Brait was to receive about R610m in June following completion of Virgin Active SA’s debt refinance.

The most obvious, and arguably most marketable, investment — thanks to ongoing consolidation in the food sector — would be food and consumer brands conglomerate Premier. It might be coveted all or in part by RCL Foods, Pioneer Foods or even recently listed Libstar.

Some form of asset sale or reshuffle might be the only possible way for Brait’s executive team to rekindle market confidence, especially if engineered in such a manner that the portfolio retains some of the potential upside of an investment, asset diversity is maintained and debt is meaningfully chipped away.

The FM maintains that Premier, which owns household brands including Blue Ribbon bread and Snowflake flour, is the obvious investment to leverage off.

A possible scenario could see an influential investor like the Public Investment Corp (PIC) stumping up for a significant minority stake in unlisted Premier. If the PIC was willing to pay at the inferred multiples then even the sale of just a 15% stake could raise close to R1.5bn to mobilise for debt relief.

Perhaps a more convincing deal — though perhaps unlikely to be consummated in the short term — is to sell Premier to Remgro-controlled RCL Foods. On paper, such a deal would suit RCL. It has been making a concerted effort to build a higher-margin grocery segment to offset the cyclical nature of its commodity-like sugar and poultry operations.