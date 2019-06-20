Capital Appreciation: cost jolt masks gains

In a market where sentiment for small-cap shares is at best fickle, fast-growing fintech business Capital Appreciation (Caprec) did the worst thing possible in reporting a drop in bottom-line profits for the year to end-March.

Caprec has yet to reward investors since listing at 100c a share in October 2015, and last week’s post-results fall, to 72c a share, didn’t exactly dispel the doubts.

But a deeper look at the latest results might well convince serious small-cap acolytes that the drop in earnings is not such a dreadful development … and, in fact, might point to enhanced longer-term growth prospects.

In terms of fast-moving shifts in consumer payment systems, there is a good fintech story unfolding at Caprec. The company specialises in the distribution and maintenance of handheld payment devices as well as related software and services through subsidiary companies African Resonance and Synthesis.

The company, which acts as an enabler rather than a consumer brand, showed sprightly top-line growth, with revenue up 20% to R607m. The bigger payments & payments infrastructure division reported turnover up 13% to R470m, with the number of terminals growing 52% during the year to 140,000.

What would have spooked the casual observer was the nearly 60% jump in operating expenses to an unpleasantly chunky R128m. This reduced after-tax profits by 13% to R125m or 8.33c a share.

The operating expenses figure was bloated mainly by the costs associated with bringing new products to market and building operating capacity. It also had to renegotiate terms with a key client "in the interests of gaining increased volume and further market share".

Caprec joint CEO Bradley Sacks notes: "If a market opportunity requires it, we will spend on that opportunity. But it won’t be of the same step change experienced in the past financial year."