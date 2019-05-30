Walmart sends in the fixer

It’s probably no coincidence that Massmart’s grim profit warning was accompanied by the news that its next CEO will be a Walmart man.

After all, one of the great mysteries of the past decade has been the palpable absence of the US retailer’s influence on the chain it bought in 2010 for $2.5bn. Today, Massmart is worth just 20% of what Walmart paid.

Part of that is undoubtedly the rand’s relentless slide — from just below R7 to the dollar when Walmart first bought it, to the exchange rate now of around R14.60.

But even in rand terms, it’s been a debacle. Walmart bought into Massmart at R148 a share; the stock has more than halved to R65. The cold fact is that Massmart is in the grip of a crushing consumer downturn.

The nature of its business hasn’t helped, as sales of discretionary, big-ticket appliances, like those it sells at its Game stores, have plummeted.

Last week, Massmart warned that operating profit could fall by as much as 60%.

Daniel Dias, retail analyst at Arqaam Capital, sums it up: "Everything’s going wrong at the wrong time. I don’t know what the CEO can do to turn the business around."

This unenviable task will now fall to Mitchell Slape, 51, who will replace outgoing CEO Guy Hayward once he secures an SA work permit. Slape was part of the first expedition from Arkansas to sound out Massmart about a sale, but was a "junior" at the time.