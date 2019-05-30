Old Mutual: Peter Moyo’s strikes back

The timing couldn’t have been worse.

Life assurance company Old Mutual announced the "suspension" of CEO Peter Moyo on the morning of its first AGM since it moved its primary listing to the JSE last year.

The sticking point, it seems, was Moyo’s personal holding of about 25% of NMT Capital, a black-owned investment company in which Old Mutual itself bought 20% in 2004.

Quite why it came to this is unclear. It’s not as if Old Mutual wasn’t aware of Moyo’s links to NMT — he is, after all, the "M" in the name. The other founders are Sango Ntsaluba, who started accounting firm SNG, and Thabiso Tlelai, the CEO of Don hotel group. Founding chair Bulelani Ngcuka, former head of the National Prosecuting Authority, has left the business.

Moyo also disclosed his interest in NMT Capital to Old Mutual in 2017, and a formal protocol was implemented to deal with any conflicts of interest. This, Moyo says, even forms part of his employment contract.

Speaking to the FM, Moyo says he has stuck to the letter of the agreement: he has neither reduced nor increased his holding in NMT; he kept to the requirement of sitting in no more than six official NMT meetings, lasting no more than four hours each; and he took no director’s fees. Moyo says NMT’s board looked at putting the assets into a blind trust, but decided it was not necessary — a decision it maybe now regrets.