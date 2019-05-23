Montauk facing the big question

Montauk Energy*, which produces gas and electricity from landfill sites across the US, has reversed the astounding price gains made in 2018 when the counter was one of the JSE’s few big gainers.

In 2018 Montauk shares moved from around R51.13 to peak at R98.99 in mid-September, before finishing the year at R82.80. This year Montauk has lost 48% of its value to settle (at the time of writing) at around R40.

At the R98.99 peak Montauk briefly carried a market capitalisation that was larger than Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), the empowerment investment company from which it was unbundled five years ago.

The big question now is whether Montauk has corrected to levels that better reflect fundamentals, or whether the price represents a great opportunity to buy an "overcorrected", "green" growth story?

The Montauk share price peaked after the announcement of an intention to seek a primary listing on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq listing is long overdue, with all Montauk’s operations based in the US and a general lack of interest in the business from larger institutional investors in SA.

The share cooled off slightly after the Nasdaq announcement, but then slipped markedly in February after Montauk — citing prevailing market conditions — opted to postpone its listing application.

Montauk indicated that the listing process would be reassessed later this year, but the recently released year-end results made no mention of the matter.

Montauk nonexecutive chair and significant shareholder Johnny Copelyn says a listing is still on the cards — and is most likely, if market conditions are not adverse, for some time during the next financial year.

On paper, Montauk is an investment that will find traction with an environmentally conscious generation. Simply, the business converts biogas from waste sources into renewable energy through the capture and beneficial use of organically generated methane. Methane has a global-warming potential 25 times greater than carbon dioxide, and is a potent greenhouse gas that has been tagged as a major contributor to climate change.

In short, Montauk captures the methane from the landfill sites that would have otherwise leaked into the atmosphere and converts it into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas (RNG) for use as vehicle fuel (as compressed natural gas or CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as for electricity generation.

Montauk, however, is not without risks. In its year-end report, it notes that despite all its social and environmental benefits, the business is "challenging at times due to high capital costs, environmental attribute pricing volatility and the variable nature of the biogas derived from organic waste that we collect and process".

Montauk adds that the production cost of RNG is inherently higher than fossil fuel-based energy products such as natural gas because of the extra steps required to process the biogas.

The costs are usually more than offset by the market value of renewable energy products — especially once the incentives paid by federal and state governments are factored in.