Hulamin: Bloated and battling

Aluminium extraction specialist Hulamin — which was unbundled from Tongaat Hulett in 2007 — came under fire at last week’s AGM for not "setting the tone at the top" in terms of its much-hyped cost-cutting endeavours.

You can see why Hulamin would be looking to slim down — its share price has dropped 28% over the past year (and 39.8% over three years) as it changed the valuation of assets and recorded a R950m operating loss. At R3.25 it is some way below the R40 at which it traded when it first split from Tongaat.

So Hulamin probably wasn’t expecting an easy ride at the AGM anyway. But then shareholder activist Chris Logan, who has locked horns with Tongaat before, pitched up.

Logan’s first point was that Hulamin’s 14-strong board was excessive for a company with a market capitalisation of less than R1.2bn. He pointed out that mining conglomerate Anglo American (with a market capitalisation of more than R500bn) had 12 directors, while investment behemoth Remgro (market capitalisation: R104bn) had 13. "A relative minnow like Hulamin has 14 directors, which cost shareholders a substantial R5.1m," he said.

This large and expensive board, he said, contradicted Hulamin’s talk of a cost-conscious culture. After all, its annual report spoke of a determination to "aggressively attack costs and develop a cost-focused culture".

In response, Hulamin chair Thabo Leeuw said the board was reviewed on a regular basis and assured investors the board would consider this issue again.

But Logan wasn’t satisfied. "This is called ‘tone at the top’," he said.

Leeuw said the board was obliged to cover certain areas in terms of the duties of nonexecutive directors. "We are alive to the issue of costs. The board will make sure the costs associated with its obligations are justified."

Logan asked why it was that the weaker rand hadn’t translated into better profits, since Hulamin is paid in dollars for its aluminium. Back in October 2011, when the rand was trading at R7.50/$, Hulamin estimated that for every R1 move weaker in the rand-dollar rate, the company would see a R200m-R220m profit boost.