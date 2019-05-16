Oceana’s Lucky Star ascendant

The operating margin also fattened from 9% to 11%, which would have those fretting about imported costs scratching their heads.

It turns out that the increased intake of imported fish has actually honed production efficiencies at Oceana’s canneries.

Soomra says the reliable supply of imported frozen pilchards has meant that significant volumes can be shunted through the canneries more efficiently than with pilchards landed locally. "We can meet market demand and be a lot more consistent in our production. We can also plan well ahead rather than having production dependent on when local fish was landed. The canneries are now operating 4½ to five days a week," he says.

Fortunately, Oceana, through its cold storage subsidiary Commercial Cold Storage, has more than enough capacity at its Cape Town facility to store the increased pilchard supply.

Soomra says investors need to recognise that the pilchard import bias is the new normal at Oceana. It’s a situation that might rectify only over three to five years if the local pilchard resource is replenished.

The import model does, however, limit Oceana’s ability to push through price increases on Lucky Star products in the medium term. "There’s not a lot of room for price increases," says Soomra. "But we will drive performance at Lucky Star by affordability and consistency of supply … not by price increases."

Though it’s clear that Oceana has made the most of a difficult situation, Soomra is reluctant to give too much detail on the difference in margin between imported stock and local pilchards. "Local is cheaper and imported more expensive. We don’t disclose margin difference," he says.

Perhaps a bigger worry then over the next few years — assuming the local pilchard resource does recover — is whether Oceana is certain of a constant supply from Morocco and Mauritania.

While a breakdown in supply would be a serious blow, Soomra says there is scant risk of overfishing in the group’s main pilchard supply waters. "We believe that if we need to increase supply out of regions like Morocco and Mauritania, we can do so very quickly."

At the moment, Soomra seems confident that local demand for Lucky Star remains strong, and that the second half should see steady growth in canned fish volumes.

With additional efficiencies likely to help in the second half of the year, the canned fish and fishmeal division is likely to land encouraging profits. A stronger rand would certainly slap extra sauce onto the bottom line.

Investors will be hoping so. After a year in which Oceana’s share price has ebbed 11.2%, there’s no better time for good news.