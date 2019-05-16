Glencore at a loss over DRC scandal

In the settlement, Katanga admitted it had failed to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

The individuals concerned admitted they engaged in conduct that resulted in Katanga making "materially misleading disclosure", including overstating copper production by $41.8m, as well as improperly capitalising impaired ore and overstated concentrate inventories totalling about $122m.

The individuals agreed to pay $4.7m in administrative penalties and have been barred from becoming officers or directors of a listed company for several years.

"Why did the respondents do this?" Botha asked. He pointed out that many of those people had, after all, been appointed to the Katanga board by Glencore. "Was the Glencore executive committee aware of this?" he asked.

Glencore chair Tony Hayward said he is not prepared to speculate on the reasons for their conduct. Glasenberg added that the head office is also in the dark.

"The reason they did it is hard to understand. The amounts are not significant for the Glencore group, as you can imagine looking at the numbers. But very hard to explain. Maybe performance. It’s hard ... I cannot get into their heads why this was done … I cannot sit here and analyse their real motivation."

It’s a disturbing disavowal of responsibility, especially given the other investigations to which Glencore is now subject.

There was more. According to the Ontario Securities Commission, certain members of Katanga management also got extra compensation, in the form of cash and equity, directly from Glencore — which was not previously disclosed.