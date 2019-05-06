Money & Investing

Global Markets: Trade talks continue

China and the US agree to keep talking about their trade dispute

06 May 2019 - 05:00
DIALOGUE The US, led by Donald Trump, and China, led by Xi Jinping, have imposed billions in import tariffs on each other's goods. A fierce trade war could derail the global economy, and stocks are already hovering at two- month lows.
China and the US agreed on Tuesday to keep talking about their trade dispute, the Chinese government said as US President Donald Trump said he thought recent discussions in Beijing would be successful.

The slightly optimistic comments came after both sides ramped up their trade war and imposed new tariffs against each other’s imports. The prospect of the global economy being derailed by the economic powerhouses sliding into a fierce, protracted dispute has rattled investors and sent equities markets to two-month lows.

Nissan’s profits plunge

Nissan Motor Co forecast a 28% drop in annual operating profit, setting it up for the weakest earnings in 11 years and underscoring its struggle to turn the page after the ouster of former chair Carlos Ghosn.

The lacklustre performance adds to pressure on CEO Hiroto Saikawa as he tries to focus on overhauling corporate governance and giving the carmaker a more equal footing with alliance partner Renault.

Trump’s tariff threat puts markets on edge

It may be a negotiating tactic ahead of trade talks but it risks misfiring should China retaliate
2 weeks ago

