Investec Property Fund: Doubling up to beat hard times

It’s a sentiment shared by Investec Asset Management portfolio manager Peter Clark. "Though the management is new and untested, the greater team and board provide a solid underpin to the strategy and operations of the company," he says.

It helps that Wooler and Mayers have inherited a company that is in relatively good shape despite SA’s stalling economy and weak tenant demand. The latter has put pressure on vacancies and rentals across most listed property portfolios, which has seen dividend growth of a number of Reits slow to the low single digits or even dip into negative territory.

Clark says given tougher trading conditions, IPF has done well to manage its SA headwinds by diversifying offshore through platform deals that provide a better base than owning individual assets. "The balance sheet has been fairly well managed and the offshore gearing structures seem less aggressive than those of its peer group."

He adds that though the company’s growth is clearly being driven by offshore accretion, management hasn’t neglected its SA portfolio.

"The team has focused on stabilising the local asset base through early lease renewals and higher tenant retention."

Dividend growth also remains within the upper end of its peer group, which is forecast at 5%-5.5% for the year ending March (annual results should be out by mid-May).

"That appears to be a trend that will continue in the near term," says Clark.

Wooler and Mayers, who have worked together in other capacities at Investec, believe their complementary skills make for a stronger management team, particularly in the current tough operating environment. Mayers, who at 54 is nearly two decades older than Wooler, says though they come from different backgrounds, sharing the position of CEO provides an opportunity to exploit synergies.

"My experience was gained in the hard-core property development space while Andrew is the finance guy. Over the past seven years we have often used each other as sounding boards so we knew we could work well together."

Wooler echoes a similar view. He says while the "proof will be in the pudding", bringing different expertise to the table is likely to help rather than hinder management in navigating what he describes as one of the most challenging times faced by the SA property industry.