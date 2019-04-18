Money & Investing

Unit trusts: Managers asleep at the wheel

Looking at the returns of several top funds, you wouldn’t say the JSE is off to a good start in 2019

BL PREMIUM
18 April 2019 - 05:00 Stephen Cranston

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.