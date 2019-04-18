Pick n Pay finally turns the corner

It’s been a good while since Pick n Pay has had an edge over its slick rival Shoprite, which over the years has largely come out ahead.

Until this year, that is.

Shoprite got knocked by the problematic implementation of its new IT system, a labour dispute at one of its service providers and a drop in turnover at some of its cross-border operations.

It was not helped by a difficult economy, which limited the spending power of local consumers. The severity of the downturn could be seen in Shoprite saying school supplies outsold toys over the Christmas period.