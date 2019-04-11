African Phoenix: Plan set for court scrutiny

It’s beginning to look like a deal that was too clever by half.

If the arrangement had gone according to plan, the architects behind the proposal of African Phoenix Investments (API) to buy back its 13.5-million preference shares at a hefty discount to face value would have scored considerable kudos — and, no doubt, substantial fees.

It’s the sort of terribly smartly structured transaction that helps to make reputations and fortunes, when it works. And it might yet end up achieving much of the planned outcome.

But right now it just looks too clever, and rather abusive. And you have to wonder how the JSE gave its stamp of approval to a transaction that is so tentative in what it is asking of shareholders as to be utterly dismissive of minority rights.

Essentially, API wanted shareholders to approve a transaction it may, or may not, carry out through a process it had not decided upon until it was forced to do so in court papers last week. It’s difficult not to believe that the uncertainty of the offer put to shareholders was part of the plan, as it would complicate — and therefore make more daunting — any challenges by minorities, who were likely to be more confused than enraged.

API’s plan was to pay R506m for the 13.5-million preference shares that were the source of R1.13bn of capital in the company’s balance sheet and that had been issued by African Bank in the 10 or so years leading up to its spectacular collapse in 2014.

The deal, as planned, would have resulted in R610m of wealth being transferred from the preference shareholders to ordinary shareholders. It was part of a plan to establish a black private equity fund and had the backing of the Public Investment Corp (PIC), which holds 15% of API.