Transaction Capital spins money from taxis

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz says his company is able to achieve this level of growth despite its risky target market because its businesses are built to be highly defensive.

"We only finance minibus taxis and not other types of vehicles. Providing all the allied services needed by minibus taxis allows our business to be defensive, while taxi operators appreciate the one-stop shop nature of our service. Most minibus taxi operators aren’t treated as platinum clients in a bank or by insurers.

"It helps that we are catering for the people who are underserved and provide them with a full suite of what they need to keep their taxis on the road."

SA Taxi makes profit on every level of minibus taxi operations except manufacturing, as it does not have a partnership with any carmaker.

"When we buy and sell the cars, we make a retail margin. When we finance the cars, we get the financing margin; we insure the car and make insurance profit. And in instances where a car needs to be repaired or repossessed, we have our own business that can refurbish the car fully and then we resell it through our dealership," says Hurwitz.

Transaction Capital owns the taxi financing and insurance business SA Taxi, minibus taxi refurbishing operations Taximart, spare parts distributor Taxi Auto Parts and collections business TCRS.

Its taxi financing business has just over 30,000 financed customers with R10bn on the loan book. The insurance business has more than 26,000 insurance customers, from whom it collects around R800m in gross written premiums a year.

Operating across the whole value chain helps SA Taxi mitigate its risks. By having its own panel-beating business, it is able to repair the vehicles it insures at a fraction of the cost.