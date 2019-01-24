Distell: Chateau gets a wider roof

Distell’s launch of a stand-alone premium wine company under the Libertas Vineyards & Estates banner requires some sober assessment.

Excitable punters might read too much into the development — especially with the Remgro-controlled liquor giant targeting volume brands in the premium cider and burgeoning ready-to-drink (RTD) segments, as well as the affordable wine and spirits category.

Libertas will house premium wine brands like Alto, Nederburg, Durbanville Hills, Plaisir de Merle, Pongrácz, Fleur du Cap and Allesverloren as well as heritage assets like Chateau Libertas, Zonnebloem and the Tabernacle wine library.

As a stand-alone hub, these brands collectively probably boast sales topping R1bn, compared with Distell’s total annual revenues of more than R24bn.

Most of the brands have their roots in the old Stellenbosch Farmers’ Winery, and were created by the collective marketing genius that the late Rembrandt group founder, Anton Rupert, cultivated around brands in the liquor and tobacco industries.

But it is unlikely that the premium wine brands — despite the possibility of higher margins — will ever drive Distell’s bottom line with the same vigour that its higher-volume brands in cider (Savanna and Hunter’s), affordable wines (4th Street, Paarl Perlé and Drostdy Hof) and RTD products (Bernini) have done in recent years.

Naturally Distell’s success in the frothy (albeit more competitive) cider segment and in the lower end of the wine market will fuel speculation around whether Libertas is being set up for unbundling or for sale.

Libertas probably is too small to be separately listed, at least for now. In terms of the possibility of a sale, Libertas has the brand power (and market share) to appeal to a smaller SA liquor group, with a player like Viv Imerman (who recently acquired KWV) springing to mind. The acquisitive Australian-based Treasury Wines — which has a nose for premium brands — might also be willing to take a peek.