Cognition dragged into the public view

There were frequent interruptions, and at one point Pitt warned Kirsh to refrain from interjecting.

Caxton and Cognition nonexecutive director Paul Jenkins questioned the dissident shareholders’ "independence" and referred to their antics as a "dog and pony show". "This is an ad hominem attack … it’s a parody of shareholder activism."

Logan responded that it was a dog and pony show with most Cognition directors absent.

In the two hours of toing and froing, enduring investors would at least have been able to pick up enough fundamental information to gauge prospects for a new-look Cognition.

From the outset it should be pointed out that Cognition sits with a real cash pile of around R70m, equivalent to around 50c a share. Its share price is now R1.26.

The company is perennially (albeit not spectacularly) profitable, and is able to support consistent dividends.

With the cash set aside, Cognition trades on a desultory earnings multiple of around five times.

Cognition, however, is completely overlooked by the market — presumably because diminishing profits in recent years have pointed to a business sans spark.

Caxton is determined to change that and has signalled that, aside from Private Property, other appropriate digital assets can be ushered towards Cognition to create a high-growth technology investment company. This should be an interesting exercise to monitor, since Caxton — though it owns a stake in fibre-to-home network Octotel – is not exactly known as a nursery for fledgling digital businesses.

To the impartial observer, Private Property looks a decent business. While it is markedly smaller than market leader Property24 — which is owned by technology giant Naspers — Private Property racked up profit after tax of almost R10m in the four months to end-June this year and R24m for the full year ended February.

If we work on a full-year after-tax number of R28m in the year to end-February 2019 then Cognition is valuing Private Property (R254m) on a forward multiple of just less than 10 or just over 10 on a trailing basis.

At the GM, Jenkins was at pains to stress Caxton was putting one of its best — "if not the best" — digital assets into Cognition, noting that Private Property was generating healthy cash flows and a healthy return on investment.

He said there were significant synergies in Cognition acquiring the business, and added that Naspers had at one point coveted Private Property, with a view to integrating the platform with Property24.

But a serious sticking point — at least for the dissenting shareholders — is the settlement terms, whereby Cognition will issue almost 106-million new shares to Caxton at 120c a share.