How to polish a PGM miner

The Lonmin share price has largely been tracking Sibanye’s since the merger plan was announced in December. The merger approval last week pushed Lonmin’s share price up 3.3% the next day, while Sibanye’s dropped 4.7%.

However, industry analysts say the tribunal’s decision is the best outcome for all concerned.

"From our perspective it’s the better outcome for the majority of the Lonmin workforce and for the country," says Arnold van Graan, mining analyst at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking.

"A lot of people will keep their jobs. Without this merger, the options on the table for Lonmin are not that great. The ultimate number of job losses could be far greater than what is proposed now."

Job cuts are, however, inevitable, he says. "Whether it happens under the Lonmin banner or the Sibanye-Stillwater banner, it unfortunately needs to happen to make the business sustainable."

But Hurbey Geldenhuys, head of research at Vunani Securities, sees a "reasonable probability" that Sibanye may not have to retrench workers — though he acknowledges this is not what the company has indicated publicly.