Discovery: healthy, wealthy and wise

The main risks (also not that original) are: unaffordable levels of debt; exposure to unexpected expenses or loss of income; and insufficient income in retirement. The bank is only one of the building blocks towards financial health, and bank clients are encouraged to use sister companies Discovery Life, Discovery Invest, Discovery Insure and Discovery Health (the group’s core cash generator). Gore says there will be rewards for using multiple Discovery products. Clients are also encouraged to use financial advisers to co-ordinate their affairs — probably the only "live body" they will come across as Discovery Bank clients.

The bank only opens to the public in March, and will not immediately offer mortgages or vehicle finance.

Discovery Bank will lean heavily on the data provided by Vitality, as well as the brand goodwill it has developed among Discovery’s 300,000 credit card clients and 2-million medical aid and life insurance clients.

Neelash Hansjee, financial services analyst at Old Mutual, says it would have been puzzling if the bank hadn’t tapped into the Vitality ecosystem. There will be a tiered Vitality Money system based on financial health. Rewards such as free coffees and smoothies will be offered — though it would be considered wiser behaviour to take this reward in cash, at least if it was deposited in your Vitality savings account.

Discovery is taking on its old partner FNB by setting up a series of airport lounges in competition to the FNB Slow Lounges. Gore says the bank will be an additional option to conventional banks and the new fintechs such as TymeBank and Bank Zero. It will differentiate itself on service more than on cost. Its target market would be happy with complexity as well as the gaming and competition elements built into its app.

But Discovery will succeed only if it gets what its clients need right, not what its IT people enjoy. The key way in which it aims to stand out as a behavioural bank is through differential interest rates, rewarding the financially sober whatever their income bracket.