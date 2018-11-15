Developing a culture of saving for retirement can boost SA’s economy

Many South Africans can’t afford to save for their retirement, which places a significant burden on the state. In the current financial year, the country will spend about R70bn on the state Old Persons Grant, a means-tested grant that allocates R1,600 a month to each beneficiary. “Imagine a situation where even half this amount could be directed at infrastructure investment and the positive impact this could make on economic growth and job creation,” says Davison.

Those who work for a company with a mandatory company retirement fund have a slightly better chance of having saved sufficiently for retirement. Research conducted by Old Mutual Corporate Consultants among members within one year of retirement, found that only about 8.3% of pension fund members and 3.5% of provident fund members had sufficient savings in their company retirement fund to be able to generate a pension of about 70% of their salary.

Take responsibility for your own future

The problem, says Delores La Vita, an investment consultant at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants, is two-fold: contribution rates to retirement schemes are, in general, not high enough; and preservation levels are too low. “Many members in retirement funds cash out their shares in the fund when they resign from their jobs and don’t preserve or transfer the value to new funds. As a result, projected replacement ratios, in general, are not close to the levels that would enable members to maintain their standards of living post-retirement.”

Says Davison, “South Africans need to take responsibility for their future financial security by creating a mindset focused on saving for their own future needs and requirements. In addition to developing a culture of saving, the consequence of high levels of saving has very positive economic benefits for the country.”