Behind MTN’s latest share plunge

Given that MTN’s revenues this year are likely to be nearly 30% higher than they were in 2009 — thanks largely to the hugely expanded subscriber base — some investors may consider this an opportunity to buy the stock at a discount to its potential.

Based on some metrics, such as future earnings projections, MTN is hardly expensive relative to its peers. Yet most fund managers are keeping a safe distance.

Lester Davids, a trading desk analyst at Vunani-owned stockbrokerage Unum Capital, says the broker does not at the moment hold any MTN in its portfolios.

Davids says the Nigerian central bank’s demand will remain "a massive overhang" on the share until positive progress is communicated to the market. "We are, however, happy to trade the short-term volatility."

Imtiaz Suliman, portfolio manager at Sentio Capital, notes that the market still ascribes some value to the Nigerian business, which is responsible for a third of the group’s earnings. "So if the government does demand the full $8.1bn, which I think is [not very] likely, there’s more downside," Suliman says.

Regardless of the outcome, there’s simply too much uncertainty to buy more MTN shares for the time being, he says.

"And owing to the issues in Nigeria, the cost of capital has gone up permanently. Though the share has decreased quite a bit, the valuation of the Nigerian operation today is much lower than three months ago."

But Nigeria is not the only concern. For instance, due to US President Donald Trump’s sanctions on Iran, MTN cannot repatriate cash from the country, its third-largest market.

"You’ve also got high inflation in many of the African countries the company operates in, making real earnings growth not impossible, but a challenge," says Philip Short, portfolio manager of the Old Mutual Top Companies Fund.

Furthermore, there’s a risk that other countries will take their cue from Nigeria and look for ways to squeeze more money out of MTN.

"It doesn’t have to be a fight; it could just be an increased tax — a service tax or an educational tax. That’s a concern," Short says.

If you factor in currency weakness in most of MTN’s markets, which mitigates the effect of subscriber and revenue growth, forecasting numbers for the medium term becomes tough.