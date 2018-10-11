Woolworths execs coin it despite the slump

Despite the absence of 2018 bonuses, CEO Ian Moir, who drove the ill-fated Australian acquisition, still managed to pick up total remuneration of R30.5m. His total guaranteed pay of R19m was lifted by the vesting of shares that had been awarded in terms of previous years’ performances. There was also R4.5m of dividend payments received on unvested shares. So, unlike most Woolworths’ shareholders, 2018 wasn’t too bad for Moir. And while neither he nor his colleagues received performance bonuses, they will have taken some consolation from the one-off allocation of a chunk of shares that were awarded to ensure the top executives are motivated to "deliver sustainable returns for shareholders" over the next three years.

Moir’s allocation looked particularly generous with a face value of R28.5m, but he will only take ownership of them if certain performance conditions are met between now and 2020. Considerably less generous awards were made to finance director Reeza Isaacs (R2.6m), COO Sam Ngumeni (R2.9m) and head of SA operations Zyda Rylands (R3.5m).

Moir’s generous allocation follows the R15m retention bonus he was awarded in 2017 — another year of value destruction for Woolworths’ shareholders.

Tom Boardman, chair of Woolworths’ remuneration committee, explained to one irritated institutional shareholder at last year’s AGM that the payment was in line with the remuneration policy and was "fair and appropriate".