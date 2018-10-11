JSE’s industrial sector goes rusty

In Mondi’s case, for the six months to June strong demand and higher prices for its products lifted earnings 17% to €852m. The stable volumes also helped to offset higher costs.

Gardner says Mondi has a clean balance sheet and the ability to withstand tough times. "Mondi [is] a well-run business in which management have successfully focused on cost containment, proved by the fact that they have doubled operating margins since listing in 2007."

Mondi is also investing €750m to boost growth from next year.

David Shapiro, deputy chair of Sasfin Securities, says industrial companies tend to be well-run and predictable, and points to Barloworld and Imperial as good value. "Ahead of the unbundling [of automotive business Motus], Imperial is looking attractive. Barloworld is also looking good — the CEO recently bought some shares. That is a positive thing."

Imperial, which has seen its share plummet 16.2% in the past year thanks in part to the resignation in April of CEO Mark Lamberti, is one of the cheapest around on a p:e of 10.5.

This makes it cheaper even than Barloworld, whose share has dropped 7% over the past year. Still, most analysts consider it a "buy", possibly with an eye on its cheap 11.7 p:e.